New York [US], June 8 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to United Nations TS Tirumurti thanked all UN Member States after India got elected into the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Monday (local time).

India got elected to the UN Economic and Social Council for the term 2022-24.

"I thank all Member States of the @UN for their vote of confidence in India for #ECOSOC," Tirumurti tweeted.

The ECOSOC is at the centre of the UN development system and brings together people and issues to promote collective action for a sustainable world.

On Monday, 18 states were elected into the ECOSOC, the coordinating body for the economic and social work of UN agencies and funds, for a three-year term, Xinhua reported.

President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir announced the results after voting by secret ballot in the assembly.

Apart from India, other elected countries were, Cote d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Mauritius, Tanzania, Tunisia from African states; Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Oman from Asia-Pacific states; Croatia, the Czech Republic from Eastern European states; Belize, Chile, Peru from Latin America and Caribbean states; Belgium, Canada, Italy, the United States from Western European and other states.

They were elected for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2022. ECOSOC has 54 members, which are elected each year by the General Assembly for overlapping three-year terms. (ANI)

