Tokyo [Japan], February 9 (ANI): Tokyo Metropolitan Government is taking proactive measures to enhance the safety and security of its citizens. In response to the looming threat of water-related disasters, the city has implemented strategic initiatives, including the creation of a resilient water reservoir pond and the widening of key rivers.

These measures stand as a testament to Tokyo's commitment to safeguarding its residents from potential floods and ensuring a secure urban environment

Also Read | Pakistan Elections 2024: European Union Questions Credibility of General Polls.

Concrete pavement began to cover modern cities in the 1980s. It sparked regular water disasters in the city.

Large-scale treatment was initiated as a result of unpleasant past experiences.

Also Read | Pakistan Elction Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif Plans Coalition Government; Reaches Out to PPP, JUI-F Amid Fractured Mandate.

Typhoons strike Japan in the summer. It brings with it river flooding and residential inundation.

Damage due to floods will be decreased effectively after the construction of the underground big water reservoir pond.

Out of 28 underground water reservoir ponds, more than 20 reservoirs worked to absorb flood water and prevent disaster. However, citizen cooperation helps to maintain a green environment and prevent flooding from water.

758 tanks are positioned to store rainfall in the Katsushika district to prevent flooding. It is known as a "Miniature Dam" and can hold 26,000 tonnes of water.

Wataru Nahara, Sumida District Office, Tokyo said, "I think the use of rainwater must be carried out in cooperation with residents. In Sumida District, many residents install rainwater tanks in their homes and use them as daily water."

Michiru Sasagawa, NPO People for Rainwater, stated, "There are about 20 facilities named "Rojison" in Sumida District. Rainwater that fell on the roof of this house is stored in an underground tank and pumped up by hand pump so that neighbours can use it. It is set near a citizen's farm here, so we use the preserved rainwater as agricultural water."

Preserved water is utilised to keep a green environment and daily life. Sanitary water comes from preserved rainwater. It is developed by administrative leadership and citizen cooperation.

Tokyo Metropolitan has a large following of both domestic and foreign travellers. Tokyo Metropolitan Police takes into account the safety and security of its citizens and visitors regularly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)