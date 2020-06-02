World News | Tokyo Issues Alert Amid Fear of 2nd Virus Wave

World. (File Image)

Tokyo, Jun 2 (AP) The governor of Tokyo has issued a coronavirus alert for the Japanese capital amid worries of a resurgence of infections only a week after a state of emergency ended.

Governor Yuriko Koike issued a “Tokyo alert” on Tuesday after 34 new cases were confirmed in the city, where confirmed infections had slowed to a few per day in late May.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens Military Mobilization Against Violent US Protests.

Koike said: “The alert is to precisely inform the people of the status of infections and to advise caution.”

Lighting on Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge will be changed from rainbow-coloured to red as a sign of alert. However, the alert does not mean restrictions that just got eased will be reimposed immediately.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 2,287 COVID-19 Cases, 103 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

Experts say the rise in new cases reflects the increased movement of people since mid-May and could increase further.

Koike said: “I want to remind everyone once again that we are fighting against an unknown virus as we still don't have any vaccines or treatment for it.”

Under the second phase of a three-part plan for resuming business activity, Tokyo's theatres, fitness gyms and other commercial facilities reopened. Night clubs, karaoke parlours and other highest-risk establishments are still closed. shut observing shutdown requests.

Kitakyushu in southern Japan is also experiencing what local officials say is a second wave of infections. New cases exceeding 110 in the last 10 days following a three-week hiatus. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)