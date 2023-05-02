Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mombasa (Kenya), May 1 (AP) Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult on the country's Indian Ocean coast has risen from 103 to 110.

Heavy rains stalled the exhumation process for the third day and government pathologists began autopsies.

According to the Kenyan Interior Ministry, five people have been found alive over the last two days by searches and aerial surveillance of the 50,000-acre Chakama ranch.

The autopsies began a day after President William Ruto announced that his government would soon establish a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the deaths.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Monday that the Kenyan parliament should “establish whether the deaths ... were acts of rogue pastors, human sacrifices or body-organ trade."

Leaders from the region and human-rights organisations have criticised the government's slow pace of rescues, and its denying journalists and activists access to the forest. (AP)

