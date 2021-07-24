Kabul [Afghanistan], July 24 (ANI): Top Afghan officials met with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed regional security and stability, the National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSCA) informed on Friday.

"Dr Hamdullah Mohib, national security advisor of the Islamic Republic, and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest," the NSCA said in a statement.

The officials on both sides agreed that they would both benefit from the "policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs." They also noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbors on the path towards stability and prosperity.

NSA Mohib expressed his "support for the democratic struggle in Pakistan", and former PM Sharif said a strong and stable Afghanistan is "good for Pakistan and the region."

The Afghan government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against them.

The ties between the two sides have further deteriorated since the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16. Thereafter, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible. (ANI)

