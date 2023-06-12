New York, June 12: A tour boat with 36 people on board capsized during a cave tour Monday, police said. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m.

The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights. Tour Boat Capsizes in New York: Several Passengers in Water After Ship Capsizes Inside Lockport Caves, Massive Rescue Operations Underway.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release. Additional information was not immediately available.

