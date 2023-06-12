New York, June 12: A tour boat with 36 people on board capsized during a cave tour Monday, police said. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m.

The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights. Tour Boat Capsizes in New York: Several Passengers in Water After Ship Capsizes Inside Lockport Caves, Massive Rescue Operations Underway.

Tour Boat Carrying 36 People Onboard Capsizes in Lockport Cave

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release. Additional information was not immediately available.

