Rome/New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India has received "tremendous" support from the G20 nations on its suggestion on mutual recognition of travel documents, including testing and vaccine certificates, Union minister and India's Sherpa for G20 meet Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that India has also pushed the G20 members to address the mismatch between source of generation of profits and the jurisdiction where profits are taxed as this will ensure that large multinational corporations pay a minimum effective corporate tax in the country of their operation.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

Besides, he said, the country strongly pushed for the need for balancing in the 'data free flow with trust' narrative with cross border data flows and accommodating development imperatives of the developing countries.

When asked more about mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, Goyal, who is commerce and industry minister, said that by and large, there is a broad consensus on this because all the nations wish to restart travel, economic activities and bring back normalcy.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

"The huge role that India is playing both in the vaccination plan in India and the role that we are playing and we proposed to play in the coming months and years to help the world vaccinate has been widely welcomed by almost all G20 nations and we are working towards an acceptable language to bring that within the G20 framework," he told reporters in Rome.

When asked whether something on this will be there in the G20 declaration, Goyal said: "We are quite confident that there is a broad consensus and the language is being worked out on how we can bring it in".

These issues among others were discussed during the meeting of Sherpa's in Rome. Agenda of the just concluded Sherpas' meeting to finalise the Rome Declaration, will be adopted by the Leaders at the G20 Summit.

Goyal said that the agenda of the just concluded meeting has so far included significant interventions by India and some of the main issues on which India has focused and made very meaningful interventions through the last three days include health, sustainable development and food security, economic recovery, tax reforms and digital economy.

"Broadly, the G20 nations have endorsed India's position that extensive Covid-19 immunisation is a global public good. I am also happy to share with you that we got tremendous support from the G20 nations for our suggestion on mutual recognition of travel documents, including testing and vaccine certificates," he said.

On sustainable development and food security, India insisted that the policies must protect the interests of small and marginal farmers, and conserve local food cultures which in turn will be very important for food security.

On climate change and environment, the minister said that India has emphasised on the need for critical enablers for galvanizing global climate action which includes commensurate, long term, concessional climate finance, access to affordable and sustainable technology, and commitment to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

On economic recovery, as co-chairs of the G20 Framework Working Group, India is ensuring that there is no premature withdrawal of support and the most vulnerable sections are provided necessary support.

"The G20 has agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative till the end of 2021, thereby giving some breathing space to those in need and vulnerable around the world," he said adding on anti-corruption, "we have contributed towards the five think pieces related to asset recovery, information sharing, law enforcement cooperation, technology and denial of safe haven".

On Women Empowerment - Education & Employment, India supports the G20's emphasis on women's empowerment. We strongly advocated for the inclusion of language against gender-based violence and supported the new policy framework of G20 on 'remote working arrangements'.

He also said that this year, Italy convened a special summit to leverage the G20's influence in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

G20 also focused on the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially the rights of women, children, minorities and vulnerable people in Afghanistan, according to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and other relevant international instruments, he added.

On the proposed patent waiver proposal, submitted by India and South Africa, Goyal said it is under discussion in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and India has also flagged this in the G20 meet.

When asked about economic defaulters, he said India is a strong proponent of global action in this regard.

"There are laws of land of different countries which have to be respected. But we are trying to build up a coalition and that is the role India played as co-chair of the working group also to try and bring a broader consensus for faster action on economic defaulters looking for safe haven".

Goyal participated in the sixth G20 Sherpas' meeting from 27-29 October in Rome.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)