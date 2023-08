Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mexico City, Aug 6 (AP) Tropical Storm Eugene strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday but is expected to stay well away from land.

Eugene could briefly reach hurricane strength and bring rain to Baja California.

Also Read | Rice Market in Turmoil as India Curtails Exports.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Eugene was centred about 125 miles (205 kilometers) southwest of the Baja resort of Los Cabos on Sunday morning.

Its maximum sustained winds had risen to about 70 mph (110 kph) and it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Fayzabad, No Casualties Reported.

The Mexican government warned the system could cause “heavy rains” along the coast, but Eugene was expected to run roughly parallel to land and stay out to sea.

It was the fifth named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)