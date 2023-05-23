Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): The driver of a truck which crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday has been detained by United States Secret Service officers, a spokesperson said.

"Vehicle collision at Lafayette Square: Roadways and pedestrian walkways are closed as teams investigate," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Also Read | Sex With Student by ‘Teacher of the Year’? Tracy Vanderhulst Allegedly Had Sex With 16-Year-Old Amongst Possible ‘Additional Victims’ Arrested, Everything You Need To Know.

Around 10 pm, on Monday, a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street," according to the official statement released by US Secret Service.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Australia Visit: Indian Prime Minister Kickstarts Three-Day Tour, Meets Australian CEOs (Watch Video).

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect andpedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)