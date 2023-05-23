In a recent US shocker, California officials have detained a former high school "teacher of the year" for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student, and they have stated that they "believe there may be additional victims." According to a news statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, to CBS, math teacher Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, of Yucaipa High School, was detained late on Thursday night on suspicion of having sex with a juvenile without consent and is being held on a $30,000 bail. If the kid attended the high school was not immediately apparent. Vanderhulst joined the faculty at Yucaipa High School in 2013, according to a Facebook post. Sex Life Discussion With Students in Class Costs Female Teacher Her Job.

In 2017, Vanderhulst received the "teacher of the year" award. The News Mirror cited a citation that stated Vanderhulst "epitomizes the educator so many desire to be — she is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow; the educator who strives to engage all of her students from her intervention classes to her honors classes." Arts Teacher Fired After Having Sex With Underage Students and Sending the XXX Clips to School Chat Group.

Tracy Vanderhulst, who was a math instructor at Yucaipa High School in San Bernardino County who is 38 years old, began her employment there in 2013. According to CBS, at the time, the school commended the instructor in a tweet as someone who "offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students" —a compliment that didn't hold up well over time. However, the tweet was later removed.

Detectives released Vanderhulst's arrest photo as they looked into the matter further to see if there were any further victims. The Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District and investigators "worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed," according to the sheriff's office. They want anyone with additional details to get in touch with them at (909).

