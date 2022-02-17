Ottawa (Canada), Feb 16 (AP) A Canadian official says truckers protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions are dismantling their last remaining blockade along the US border. Meanwhile, the siege of Ottawa appears to be heating up.

The federal official says the final blockaders are leaving Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, and border authorities hope to reopen the crossing in the afternoon.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday.

At the same time, police in Canada's capital are telling truckers who have clogged Ottawa's streets that it is time for them to leave too.

Authorities began handing out notices and threatening arrests Wednesday near the Parliament building where the biggest group of protesters is entrenched. (AP)

