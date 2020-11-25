Anchorage (US), Nov 25 (AP) The Trump administration on Wednesday denied a permit for a controversial gold and copper mine near the headwaters of the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery in southwest Alaska.

The Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement that the permit application to build the Pebble Mine was denied under both the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

The corps also said the discharge plan from the Pebble Limited Partnership, the mine's backers, doesn't comply with Clean Water Act guidelines.

The statement from Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the corps' Alaska district, says the agency "concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest." (AP)

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dead: Sourav Ganguly and Others Mourn Argentinian Football Legend's Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)