Abu Dhabi, May 15 (AP) President Donald Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates Thursday for the last leg of his first major foreign trip.

Air Force One was given a fighter jet escort into the country's airspace, just as Saudi Arabia and Qatar offered on the first stops of his Mideast trip.

Trump was greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and later headed to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque — among the largest mosques in the world. He also attended a state dinner at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

The president walked out of the palace with Sheik Mohammed after dinner. They shook hands, and then Trump stepped into his limousine.

Once seated, he pumped his fist a few times and pointed at the UAE leader. Then the motorcade pulled away.

Trump has no other events planned this evening, which is his last scheduled night in the Middle East.

In other parts of the Middle East, violence flared in the West Bank, and a hospital in southern Gaza said 54 people have been killed in overnight airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis. (AP)

