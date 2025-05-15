During his recent Middle East tour in Qatar, US President Donald Trump said he had a disagreement with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump shared that he reminded Cook of their long-standing relationship and the support Apple had received from the US. Donald Trump said, "I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with USD 500 billion, but he is building all over India. I don't want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India." Trump further said, “Tim, look, we've treated you really good. We put up with all the plants that you built in China for years. We're not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves." Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Donald Trump Says ‘I Had a Little Problem With Tim Cook’

Trump: And I had a little problem with Tim cook yesterday… I said, Tim, look, we've treated you really good. We put up with all the plants that you built in China for years.. We're not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves. pic.twitter.com/5MipnzEm98 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2025

Donald Trump in Doha

Donald Trump in Doha : "Told Apple CEO Tim Cook, Not Interested In You Building In India, They Can Take Care Of Themselves" — Aseem Manchanda (@aseemmanchanda) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)