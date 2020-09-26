Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): US President is likely to choose Amy Coney Barret as the new justice of the Supreme Court, CNN reported citing sources.

The sources have, however, warned that it is a possibility that Trump might make a last-minute change in his decision.

The US President will be announcing his decision on Saturday afternoon (local time).

According to CNN, Barrett has been the leading choice throughout the week, since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

"She was the plan all along. She's the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures. She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court's jurisprudence in the years and decades to come," a former senior administration official familiar with the process was quoted as saying.

Barret is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. (ANI)

