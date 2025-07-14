East Rutherford(US), Jul 13 (AP) President Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of a failed assassination attempt on his life with family and close advisers at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump travelled from their golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to East Rutherford 40 miles (64 kilometres) away to watch the final match of the US-hosted tournament between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium.

Trump was greeted with cheers as he arrived at the stadium just ahead of the pre-match musical performance by singers Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini. The president waved to the crowd as he and his entourage arrived at the stadium luxury box where they'll take in the match.

MetLife in a little over a year will host the 2026 World Cup final.

The Trumps could be watching history as PSG attempts to win its fourth major title of the season, exactly 100 days after it clinched Ligue 1 on April 5. The team added the Coupe de France by beating Reims 3-0 on May 24, then romped over Inter Milan seven days later in the Champions League Final.

Sunday's match falls on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for president.

Sporting events have made up the bulk of Trump's trips in the U.S. since taking office this year. In addition to his visit this weekend to the soccer tournament, he's attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, and the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

The president, who has a warm relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, has said he plans to attend multiple matches of the World Cup tournament next year that will be held at stadiums in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Preparations for next year's big soccer moment for North America are well underway. But it comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and its neighbors over proposed tariffs, immigration and Trump repeatedly saying that Canada should become the 51st state.

Trump earlier this year said the tensions will only make the tournament more “exciting.”

“ Tension's a good thing, ” Trump said. (AP)

