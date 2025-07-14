London, July 13: An aircraft has crashed at the London Southend Airport, police have confirmed. The Beechcraft B200 aircraft crashed at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, soon after taking off from Southend airport, and was seen in flames with dark smoke billowing from it, according to photos circulating on social media, BBC reported. The East of England Ambulance Service said four crews were at the scene including a rapid response vehicle, a hazardous area response vehicle and a senior paramedic.

David Burton-Sampson, the Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, posted on X: "I am aware of an incident at Southend airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved." Essex police said it was at the scene of a "serious incident", BBC reported. London Plane Crash: Business Jet Crashes at Southend Airport, Videos and Pics Show Thick Cloud of Black Smoke Emerging.

Beechcraft B200 Aircraft Crashes at London Southend Airport

BREAKING: A plane crashed at London’s South East Airport, causing a large fireball to be witnessed by many people. The number of casualties or injuries is yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/YCcQt4Q25O — Tim (@Dragonboy155) July 13, 2025

Unconfirmed reports of a plane crash at London Southend Airport, purported photos being shared on social media. pic.twitter.com/MXiz8hmYU1 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 13, 2025

A statement from the Essex Police said: "We were alerted shortly before 4 p.m. to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours."

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours." "We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."

Essex County fire and rescue service said four crews along with off-road vehicles attended the incident. The plane was scheduled to fly to Lelystad in the Netherlands, according to reports.

ESN Report wrote on X: "Just witnessed a Beechcraft crash on take-off at Southend airport about 40 minutes after a Cessna also left the runway. Thoughts are with those on the aircraft. Absolutely tragic. Was waving to the aircrew just moments before."

Police said they were evacuating the Rochford Hundred golf club and Westcliff rugby club as a precaution because of their proximity to the incident. An eyewitnesses from Westcliff Rugby Club said a presentation event was happening at the time of the incident. Matt Dent, Southend City Council's cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, said on X: "I am aware of the live serious incident ongoing at London Southend Airport."

"At present all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident." Four flights scheduled to take off from the airport on Sunday afternoon had been cancelled, according to its website. Details regarding the number of passengers on board have not yet been released. Authorities continue to assess the situation.

