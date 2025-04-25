Washington, Apr 25 (AP) Trump raised eyebrows in an interview with Time magazine when he claimed to have received a call from Xi.

If true, it would be a notable development in the tariff standoff between the world's two largest economies.

But it's unclear when or if such a call took place, and Trump provided no clarity when speaking to reporters while leaving the White House for his trip to Rome to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

“I don't want to comment on that,” Trump said. “I've spoken to him many times.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has previously denied negotiations have been taking place. The National Security Council did not immediately return a request for comment. (AP)

