Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump released a statement on Wednesday (local time) urging his supporters to not resort to violence and vandalism.

Amid a debate in the House of Representatives over his impeachment, Trump in a statement issued by the White House said: "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for."

He further urged the protesters to "ease tensions and calm tempers".

"I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," he said.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel released a similar statement condemning last week's acts of violence and urging for peace in the weeks ahead.

"Violence has no place in our politics. Period. I wholly condemned last week's senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead," McDaniel said.

Meanwhile, CNN quoting a source reported that Trump was watching coverage of the debate on his impeachment in the West Wing.

On January 6, during a rally at the Ellipse, just outside the White House, Trump said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them."

"Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated." he further said.

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he added.

Shortly after the speech, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)