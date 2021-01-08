Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has said that he will not attend the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol's West Front on January 20.

The inauguration is the formal ceremony that marks the start of a new presidency and takes place in Washington DC. It has been customary for the outgoing president to attend the inauguration ceremony.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

The tweet came a day after Trump said he disagrees with the outcome of the election but there would be an "orderly transition on January 20th".

US Congress on Thursday certified 306 electoral college votes in favour of President-elect Joe Biden, thus confirming enough votes to declare him the winner in the US election. (ANI)

