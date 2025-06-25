The Hague, Jun 25 (AP) President Donald Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week, continuing a dialogue that was interrupted by the recent war between Israel and Tehran.

“I'll tell you what, we're going to talk with them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don't know," Trump told a press conference during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Also Read | 'Iran-Israel Ceasefire Going Very Good', Says US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he wasn't particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that US strikes had destroyed its nuclear programme.

“The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done,” he said. (AP)

Also Read | 'IAEA Has Lost Its Credibility': Iranian Parliament Approves Suspending Cooperation With UN Nuclear Watchdog After US Strikes 3 Nuclear Sites in Iran.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)