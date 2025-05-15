Washington DC [US], May 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced several agreements with Qatar valued at over USD 243.5 billion, alongside a broader economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion.

Signed during a visit to Qatar, the deals include sectors from aviation and energy to defence and quantum technology. Highlighting a landmark Boeing-GE Aerospace sale to Qatar Airways--Boeing's largest-ever widebody order--the agreements are expected to support over 1 million US jobs and deepen strategic cooperation between Washington and Doha.

The White House released a statement on Wednesday stating, "Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totalling more than USD 243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways."

The statement added, "The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success."

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a landmark order from Qatar Airways, a USD 96 billion agreement to acquire up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. This is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order. This historic agreement will support 154,000 US jobs annually, totalling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal.

According to the White House, Qatar will invest up to USD 1 billion in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development provided by the Joint Venture, supporting US and Qatari jobs and leadership in this critical emerging technology.

"Today's signings mark President Trump's intent to accelerate Qatar's defence investment in the US-Qatar security partnership--enhancing regional deterrence and benefiting the US industrial base. The defence deals secured today lock in Qatar's procurement of state-of-the-art military equipment from two leading US defence companies," the White House added.

Raytheon, an RTX business, secured a USD 1 billion agreement for Qatar's acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, signed by the US and Qatari governments. This deal establishes Qatar as the first international customer for Raytheon's Fixed Site - Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS), designed to counter unmanned aircraft. The deal directly supports high-skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs in the United States and reinforces America's leadership in innovative defence technologies.

General Atomics secured a nearly USD 2 billion agreement for Qatar's acquisition of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system, signed by the US and Qatari governments. This deal will strengthen the US-Qatar bilateral relationship and provide the Qatari Armed Forces with the most advanced multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft in the world, powered by US products made in America.

The United States and Qatar also signed a statement of intent to further strengthen their security partnership, outlining over USD 38 billion in potential investments, including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defence capabilities related to air defence and maritime security.

The White House added, "These new agreements and instruments aim to drive the growth of the US-Qatar bilateral commercial relationship, create thousands of well-paying jobs, and open new trade and investment opportunities for both countries over the coming decade and beyond."

The US president is on a four-day trip to the Gulf, during which he first visited Saudi Arabia, which was also the venue for his first state visit during his first term in office between 2016 and 2020. His last stop would be the UAE. (ANI)

