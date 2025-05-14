Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and demanded that a USD 10 million reward be announced for a terrorist to be given to US President Donald Trump. Wonder why? Well, netizens demanded a reward from the US President after pictures of Donald Trump surfaced with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, whom he met in Saudi Arabia. The reason why Donald Trump's meeting with Syria's interim president is turning heads is because of Ahmad al-Sharaa's questionable background. Until very recently, Ahmad al-Sharaa was known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jawlani. It is worth noting that Mohammad al-Jawlani was a UN-proscribed and US-designated terrorist. In 2017, America announced a reward of US 10 billion for information about Mohammad al-Jawlani, leader of the al-Nusrat Front (ANF) terrorist group, which was later rebranded as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Last year, when Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia and the Assad regime collapsed, HTS chief Al-Jawlani declared victory and was appointed as the interim President of Syria. Following this, he officially assumed his current name, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Another reason why Donald Trump's meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa has raised eyebrows is the fact that the US President announced the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria, which have been in place since 1979. ‘Royal Treatment’: Mobile McDonald’s Seen Stationed in Riyadh for US President Donald Trump During His Saudi Arabia Visit (Watch Video).

MUHAMMAD AL-JAWLANI $10 MILLION REWARD OFFER. #RFJ Be on the lookout for this al-Nusrah Front terrorist leader. 100% confidential. #Nusrah pic.twitter.com/2PcD02QUWT — Rewards for Justice عربي (@Rewards4Justice) May 10, 2017

