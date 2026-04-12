Washington DC [US], April 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has shared an article suggesting that the option of enforcing a naval blockade was available in context of Iran as peace talks ended in a stalemate in Islamabad after differences of opinion arose between the two parties on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear capacities.

The US President shared the article in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

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The article posted by outlet Just the News cited experts who said that Trump could "out-blockade" Iran's hold over the strait of Hormuz and recalled US military ops in Venezuela earlier this year as an example where with a naval blockade impacted the country's economy.

The piece noted how the USS Gerald Ford carrier, which led the Venezuelan blockade is now in the Persian Gulf and has joined the USS Abraham Lincoln and other major naval assets.

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"It would be very easy for the US Navy to exert complete control over what does and does not go up and down the Strait now," the Lexington Institute's national security expert Rebecca Grant told Just the News.

"I've heard about 10 ships have moved in the last 24 hours. One of them was a reflagged Russian tanker, and we know that cargos have gone out to China, to India, and we've seen some inbound traffic. If Iran gets intransigent, then absolutely, the US Navy can set up with great overwater surveillance ... and watch everything that goes in and out of that Strait and you'll have to ask the US Navy if you want to move past Kharg Island or past that narrow part by Oman," she said as per Just the News.

Peace remains elusive as JD Vance departed from Islamabad after hitting a gridlock in talks with Iran.

"We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America", Vance told reporters in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Iran's Head of Center for Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, on Sunday, said that Iran's negotiators are employing all their capabilities, adding that the success of the efforts depends on the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.

Baqaei said that Iran's heavy losses have made its resolve stronger than ever and that it uses all its tools to secure its national interests.

"Nothing can or should deter us from pursuing our great historical mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilization. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to utilize all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country's well-being," he said.

"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region. The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Meanwhile, security situation continues to evolve in West Asia.

Al Jazeera Breaking reported on Sunday that Israel intercepted drones launched from Lebanon.

Smoke was also seen rising from Beirut suburbs on Sunday as per Reuters.

As the situation develops, Tasnim News Agency said on Sunday citing an informed source that Iran has offered reasonable proposals in the negotiations held in Islamabad, adding that the ball is now in the US court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)