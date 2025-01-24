Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to enhance America's global dominance in artificial intelligence and make it "free from ideological bias or engineered social agenda" by eliminating the Biden administration's policies in the matter.

It called for departments and agencies to revise or rescind all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken under the Biden AI executive order that are inconsistent with enhancing US leadership in artificial intelligence.

The executive order was signed by Trump in the Oval Office in the presence of David Sacks, his Artificial intelligence and Crypto Czar.

"It is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security," the order stated.

It revokes the Biden AI Executive Order which, the Trump administration claimed, hampered the private sector's ability to innovate by imposing unnecessarily burdensome requirements for companies developing and deploying AI.

Noting that the US must act decisively to retain leadership in AI and enhance US economic and national security, the executive order establishes the country's commitment to sustain and enhance its dominance in AI to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness and national security.

As the US president signed the order, Sacks said, "We're basically announcing the administration's policy to make America the world capital in artificial intelligence and to dominate and to lead the world in AI."

The executive order stated that American development of AI systems must be free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas and with the right government policies, the US can solidify its position as the leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans.

It directed the development of an AI Action Plan to sustain and enhance the US' AI dominance, led by the assistant to the president for science and technology, the White House AI and crypto czar and the National Security Advisor.

Trump, in his first term, signed the first-ever executive order on artificial intelligence in 2019, recognizing the paramount importance of American AI leadership to the economic and national security of the United States.

The Trump administration committed to doubling AI research investment, established the first-ever national AI research institutes, strengthened American leadership in AI technical standards, and issued the world's first AI regulatory guidance to govern AI development in the private sector.

He also took executive action in 2020 to establish the first-ever guidance for federal agency adoption of AI to more effectively deliver services to the American people and foster public trust in this critical technology.

