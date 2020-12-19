Washington [US], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump in a recent telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron wished him a speedy recovery after the latter was infected with the novel coronavirus, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Friday.

"Yesterday, President Donald Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. President Trump wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties," Deere informed via Twitter.

On Thursday, the Elysee palace reported that Macron tested positive for Covid-19. The president has self-isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continues to work remotely.

Earlier in the day, Macron said he was experiencing fatigue and headaches. (ANI/Sputnik)

