Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday stated that President Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the US Presidential elections was an 'embarrassment'.

While speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said: "Well, I just think it is an embarrassment, quite frankly, the only thing that, I think it will not help the President's legacy....I think at the end of the day it will all come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then a hopeful expectation is that the American people do understand that there has been a transition."

He further stated that he understood the sense of loss of the people who voted for Trump, and added that a majority of them wanted the country to unite.

"I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they are ready to unite and I believe that we can pull this country out of this bitter politics we have seen for the last 5,6,7 years," said Biden.

On being asked about legal action against the President, the former vice president said: "I don't see a need for legal action. Quite frankly, I think the legal action is, you're seeing it play out. The actions he's taking, and so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the President or Secretary of State Pompeo."

When asked about Republicans unwilling to acknowledge Biden's election triumph, Biden said: "They will. They will."

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

However, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, reported The Hill. (ANI)

