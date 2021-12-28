Tunis [Tunisia], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisia detected four more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bringing the total number of Omicron infections in the country to 10, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Tuesday.

The cases were discovered at the Tunis-Carthage International Airport, where four passengers from abroad tested positive for Omicron, Mahjoub Ouni, a member of the Tunisian scientific council for the coronavirus fight, was quoted as saying.

Quarantine has been implemented, along with all preventive and health measures, for the four people, said Ouni.

On December 3, a 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan African country who arrived from Istanbul, was confirmed as Tunisia's first case of the Omicron variant. (ANI/Xinhua)

