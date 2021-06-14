Ankara [Turkey], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 5,012 new COVID-19 cases, including 454 symptomatic patients, raising the total infections in the country to 5,330,447, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 53 to 48,721, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,202,251 after 4,194 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 952 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 214,957 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 57,004,499.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 20,026,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

