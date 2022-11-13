Istanbul [Turkey], November 13 (ANI): An explosion in Central Istanbul on Sunday left 11 people injured, state-run media publication Anadolu agency reported.

The blast occurred on the busy Istiklal pedestrian street, a popular spot among tourists at around 4.20 p.m. local time.

Also Read | Istanbul Blast: Explosion on Pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey, Several Injured (Watch Video).

The police and fire department reached the incident site soon after the blast.

"Explosion occurred at around 4.20 p.m. local time; police, fire department on the scene: Istanbul governor," Anadolu Agency tweeted on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Hints at Desire To Mend Ties With US Through Cooperation.

Casualties after the blast as well as its cause are not known yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)