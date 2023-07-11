Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): In a remarkable fusion of cultures and flavours, the centuries-old delicacy from southern Anatolia, Turkish ice cream, has made its debut in the Kashmir Valley.

Drawing crowds with its tantalizing taste and captivating presentation, the purchase of Turkish ice cream is now an opportunity for adventure and entertainment.

Aabid Naseer and Moin Ayoub, two young entrepreneurs, have taken the bold step of introducing this unique treat in Srinagar, and their venture, aptly named "Turquoise," is already creating waves in the City Mall.

Turquoise, with its vibrant ambience and delectable offerings, has quickly become a must-visit destination for residents and tourists alike. Customers are not only treated to the rich flavours of Turkish ice cream but also entertained by the enchanting skills of expert ice cream vendors.

The traditional Turkish ice cream, known for its stretchy and chewy texture, is playfully showcased. It is skillfully spun and served using long-handled paddles, often leading to amusing interactions between the vendors and customers.

Speaking about their unique endeavour, Aabid Naseer, a Btech student in Computer Science and co-founder of Turquoise, expressed his excitement, saying, "We wanted to introduce something truly extraordinary to the Kashmir Valley, an experience that combines the exotic taste of Turkish ice cream with an engaging show. Turquoise aims to create unforgettable memories for our customers, taking them on a journey that tantalizes their taste buds and brings a smile to their faces."

Moimn Ayoub, an MBBS student and the other co-founder, emphasized their vision to expand the availability of Turkish ice cream across the valley, stating, "Our initial response has been overwhelming, with people embracing the novelty of Turkish ice cream. We are committed to bringing this delightful delicacy to even more locations in Kashmir, ensuring that everyone gets a chance to savour the unique flavours and enjoy the lively experience."

Visitors to Turquoise have been enthralled by the charming ice cream vendors who skillfully play with the dessert, flipping it in the air, and teasingly withholding it from the eager customers. The fun-filled atmosphere combined with the exotic flavours of the ice cream has made Turquoise a social media sensation, with many patrons capturing and sharing their delightful experiences online.

As word spreads about the Turkish ice cream sensation in Srinagar, locals and tourists eagerly anticipate the expansion of Turquoise's availability across the valley. With its fusion of culture, flavours, and entertainment, this unique addition to the culinary scene promises to be an exciting and memorable treat for all. (ANI)

