Ankara, Jul 30 (AP) Turkiye will begin supplying natural gas from Azerbaijan to Syria to help the country generate electricity, Turkiye's energy minister said Wednesday.

Natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to Syria via the Kilis pipeline through Turkiye from August 2, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Once a strong backer of rebel forces seeking to overthrow former President Bashar al-Assad, Turkiye is now firmly supporting Syria's new government, helping to stabilise and rebuild the country.

Bayraktar said an initial supply of 6 million cubic metres of gas to Syria is expected to produce around 1,200 megawatts of electricity. Qatar is contributing to the project's financing, the minister said.

“With the natural gas that will be supplied, the goal is to increase the current three to four hours of daily electricity availability to 10 hours, making a positive impact on people's lives,” Bayraktar said.

A ceremony attended by ministers from Turkiye, Syria, and Qatar will be held in Kilis on August 2, he told Anadolu. (AP)

