Kech [Pakistan] February 26 (ANI): Two brothers have allegedly been apprehended by Pakistani forces in Balochistan's Kech district and taken to an undisclosed location, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Reports indicate that Pakistani forces reportedly enforced the disappearance of two brothers, named Shahnawaz and Abdul Khaliq, who are the sons of Haji Allah Bakhsh. The siblings, residing in the Paroom tehsil of Panjgur, were detained in the Hoshab area of Kech on February 1 of this year.

Their relatives have expressed significant worry, as they still do not know their location. They have called on authorities for the safe return of both individuals.

TBP noted that enforced disappearances are prevalent in Balochistan and appear to be increasing daily. Families of those who have disappeared continuously protest, march, and establish sit-in camps, seeking the safe return of their loved ones.

Nevertheless, despite these efforts, reports of enforced disappearances continue to surface at an alarming frequency.

Previously, protests were held across various cities such as Naseerabad, Pasni, and Quetta in Pakistan against the rise in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances carried out by state-backed death squads, as per the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights organization, shared this information in a post on X, stating that these demonstrations are being organized in response to the escalating Baloch genocide by the 'Pakistani State.' They reported that a large number of people participated, including women, children, and the elderly, alongside families of the forcibly disappeared individuals.

Paank, the human rights section of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has vehemently criticized the ongoing forced abductions in Balochistan, bringing attention to the recent case of Mohaib Baloch.

Balochistan is grappling with various problems, including state oppression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings targeting activists, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens. The region also experiences economic marginalisation, inadequate development, poor infrastructure, and limited political freedom. (ANI)

