Lahore [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): In cash-strapped Pakistan, a man and a woman were killed at free flour distribution points in separate incidents in Punjab province, Dawn reported.

In two separate areas of Punjab province, a man and woman were killed at free flour points in Muzaffargarh and Khairpur Tamewali.

In the Jatoi area of Muzaffargarh, an elderly woman named Zahra Mai fell on the ground due to a large gathering and died on the spot.

In the same incident, another two women also fainted but rescue officials shifted them to a hospital for treatment, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, in Khairpur Tamewali (Bahawalpur), a man lost his life during the distribution of free flour bags on Saturday.

Muhammad Safdar died after he had managed to collect free four bags from the distribution point in Khairpur Tamewali.

According to official sources and Rescue 1122, Muhammad Safdar had managed to collect a bag from the centre. According to eyewitnesses, when he was about to return and was loading his bag on his motorcycle, he fell accidentally and died on the spot. The rescuers tried their utmost to revive him but could not, says an official handout. The rescuers shifted the body to THQ hospital Khairpur Tamewali.

This is the second incident at a free flour centre in the Bahawalpur district.

Meanwhile, the unorganised distribution of flour led to the protest in the Bajaur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the report in Dawn.

The protest was held against 'irregularities and mismanagement in the distribution of free wheat flour.

The protesters blocked the road after standing in queues for hours to get flour but failed to get their hands on a 10-kilogram bag.

"We have been visiting the distribution point for the third consecutive day to get free flour as our names are included in the list of beneficiaries, but the dealer ignored us," regretted a 50-year-old woman.

The protesters flayed the authorities for failing to ensure smooth and transparent distribution of wheat flour among the poor people. The protesters also accused the dealers of giving special priority to those, who were backed by some influential people, reported Dawn.

They asked the district administration to increase the distribution points immediately in order to ensure a speedy and hassle-free supply of free flour to the people in a dignified manner. (ANI)

