Dushanbe [Tajikistan], April 13 (ANI): Tajikistan experienced two earthquakes, with the first measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale and the second 3.9 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Both quakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, making aftershocks likely.

The recent earthquake was of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale, jolting Tajikistan at 10:36 am on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at latitude 39.02 degrees north, and longitude 70.40 degrees east.

In a post, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/04/2025 10:36:09 IST, Lat: 39.02 N, Long: 70.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

This was the second earthquake on Sunday since the first one that occurred at 9:54 AM.

The NCS stated that the earlier earthquake was recorded at 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres. The earthquake was recorded to be at latitude 38.86 degrees north, and longitude of 70.61 degrees east.

The NCS said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 13/04/2025 09:54:02 IST, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan." (ANI)

