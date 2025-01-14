Dushanbe [Tajikistan], January 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Tajikistan in the early hours of morning, the National Centre for Seismology noted.

Sharing the details of the earthquake on X, the National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 3:55AM (Indian Standard Time).

It took place at 37.16 North Latitude and 72.28 East Longitude.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometres in the south-west area of Tajikistan.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 14/01/2025 03:55:41 IST, Lat: 37.16 N, Long: 72.28 E, Depth: 28 Km, Location: Tajikistan", the post on X by NCS noted.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1878933929107066888

Recently several earthquakes have taken place in Tajikistan. In the last five days, four earthquakes took place in Tajikistan, as per data released by the National Centre for Seismology, including the one which happened on Tuesday.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 204 kilometres. (ANI)

