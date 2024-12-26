Dushanbe [Tajikistan], December 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

Also Read | 'Ukrainian People Deserve To Live in Peace and Safety': US President Joe Biden Condemns Russian Missile Strikes on Ukraine.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1872076665742135651

Also Read | Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 38 After Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 Plane Crashes Near Aktau Airport.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)