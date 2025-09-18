Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): Magen David Adom emergency responders confirmed the deaths of two Israelis killed in a shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan on Thursday.

"We arrived at the scene with large forces and joined the security forces at the crossing. They led us to two men who were unconscious with gunshot wounds to their bodies while providing them with initial medical treatment. We continued the medical treatment, which included performing CPR operations, at the end of which we were unfortunately forced to pronounce them dead. The terrorist was neutralised by the security forces," said Paramedic and Director of the Red Cross Section at MDA, Bosmat Lubiner, and MDA Emergency Medical Technician Amit Weiss.

Also Read | US Embassy in New Delhi Revokes, Denies Visas for Indian Business Executives and Their Family Members Involved in Trafficking Fentanyl Precursors.

The victims were in their 20s and 60s. Both were coordinating deliveries of humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza.

An initial investigation found that the gunman had driven an aid truck to the Israeli side of the crossing. While the truck was being inspected, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at two Israelis at close range. He managed to stab one of the victims before being killed by security personnel.

Also Read | xAI Layoffs Coming? Elon Musk Reportedly Asks xAI Employees 'What Have You Accomplished in Past 4 Weeks', Demands 1-Page Summary.

The Israel Defence Forces launched a manhunt for possible accomplices, cordoning off the nearby city of Jericho.

In September 2024, three Israeli workers at the crossing were killed when a truck driver approaching the terminal from Jordan opened fire.

The Allenby crossing, near Jericho, is primarily used by Palestinians in Judea and Samaria to travel to Jordan. Israeli travellers use border crossings in Eilat and the northern Jordan Valley. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)