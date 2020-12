Karachi, Dec 27 (PTI) At least two people were killed and seven injured in a bomb blast near a football club in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

The blast occurred near the football club in Panjgur's Essai area on Saturday, killing two people, police said.

The seven injured have been admitted to a local hospital, Samaa News reported. PTI

