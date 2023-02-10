Karachi, Feb 10 (PTI) Two Pakistani Army officers were killed and three others injured in a bomb blast in the country's restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to an official statement.

The blast took place when an IED exploded close to a security unit busy in carrying out a sanitisation operation in Kohlu area of the province, killing a serving Major and a Captain of the Pakistani Army.

Also Read | Nomad Health Layoffs: US-Based Healthtech Firm Sacks 17% of Its Workforce.

"Two officers of the Pakistani Army were killed in the bomb blast in Kohlu area of Balochistan province. Three others were also wounded in the blast," Inter-Services Public Relations, which is the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

There has been a notable increase in terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and other parts of the country since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan rescinded the ceasefire with the government last year.

Also Read | Indian School Student Missing From Home in US for More Than Three Weeks; Police Suspect She Ran Away Over Fear of Deportation.

According to an official report, January 2023 has turned out to be the deadliest month in Pakistan since 2018 as at least 134 people were killed — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Last week, a Coast guard personnel was killed and seven others were injured in a landmine explosion and subsequent ambush by armed militants in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)