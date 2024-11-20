Taipei [Taiwan], November 20 (ANI): On Tuesday, November 19, a U.S. congressional commission recommended a legal change that would allow Taiwan to receive the same arms sales status as NATO Plus countries.

In its annual report, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) put forward two recommendations concerning Taiwan, with one major proposal being an amendment to the Arms Export Control Act, as reported by Taiwan News.

The 793-page report covers topics including U.S.-China trade relations, security issues, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. In the section on Taiwan, it proposed amending the 1976 Arms Export Control Act to upgrade Taiwan's status for military sales, placing it on par with NATO Plus countries such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, Israel, and New Zealand.

According to the report, if the amendment is approved, U.S. military sales to Taiwan would only require congressional approval for deals exceeding $25 million (NT$893 million), up from the current $14 million threshold.

Additionally, the report proposes the creation of a "Taiwan Allies Fund" by the U.S. Congress to support countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan. These nations could receive up to 15% of the fund each year, but any country that severs ties with Taiwan would immediately become ineligible for assistance.

The report also highlights that Taiwan continues to be a "potential flashpoint for conflict with China." The USCC noted that China persistently aims to annex Taiwan through various methods, ranging from "information operations to influence Taiwan's public opinion to the use of military force."

While President Lai Ching-te's administration plans to address China's military threat with asymmetric defense strategies, the report states that China's gray zone military activities near Taiwan have created difficulties.

The authors of the report believe this will compel Taiwan to decide between countering these activities or prioritizing defense against a potential invasion. The USCC recommends that the U.S. support Taiwan in countering China's gray zone military activities and supply the necessary weaponry for asymmetric warfare. However, it also notes that Taiwan faces challenges in rapidly arming itself due to limitations within the U.S. defense industrial base and long delivery timelines.

As a result, the USCC stated that Taiwan will remain dependent on U.S. deterrence as the People's Liberation Army approaches its "2027 and mid-century modernization objectives." Even if an invasion is successfully deterred, the report cautioned that China is still working to develop the ability to isolate or blockade Taiwan. (ANI)

