Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) released over 82,000 judicial rulings on its website between 2020 and the third quarter of 2023 to promote legal and cognitive awareness in society, ensure the integrity and transparency of court rulings, and strengthen Abu Dhabi's position in the Rule of Law Index.

The Judicial Department emphasised that making these rulings accessible through the website's advanced search mechanisms supports the principles of fairness and social and economic justice, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, which aims to establish a pioneering judicial system globally.

The statistics revealed that 82,739 judicial rulings were published on the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's website since its launch in 2020 until the end of September 2023. This includes 25,536 in 2020, 24,639 in 2021, 24,393 in 2022, and 8,171 rulings in 2023 during the first three quarters.

During this period, the published rulings were divided based on the level of litigation they belonged to. Of these, 50,697 rulings were from the courts of first instance, 26,274 were from the courts of appeal, and 5,768 were from the Court of Cassation.

Furthermore, the website categorises the rulings by court type. There were 34,415 judicial rulings related to commercial lawsuits, 39,042 rulings from the labour court, and 9,235 rulings in civil lawsuits. The rulings publication index indicates that 99 per cent of the total rulings are publishable provisions. (ANI/WAM)

