Sharjah [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, announced the expansion of its flight services to Bangkok, Thailand with the addition of a third daily flight starting from 26th October 2025.

The increase to three daily flights between Sharjah International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok underscores Air Arabia's commitment to offering its customers enhanced connectivity, greater convenience and more flexible travel options between the UAE and Thailand.

Also Read | UK Will Recognise State of Palestine at UNGA Unless Israel Agrees to Ceasefire and Take Steps To End Appalling Situation in Gaza: PM Keir Starmer (Watch Video).

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to expand our service to Bangkok, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity to key global markets. We remain dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of our customers while also contributing to the growth of trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Thailand". (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)