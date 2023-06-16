Brussels [Belgium], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Al Sahlawi, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, met with Stephanie D'Hose, President of the Belgian Senate.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.

Also Read | Tripura CM Manik Saha Thanks Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for Sending 500 kg Mangoes As Gift to People of Northeastern State.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic fields. During the meeting, the ambassador also highlighted the ongoing preparations for the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

For her part, the President of the Belgian Senate praised the success of the UAE in all fields, particularly the country's efforts and its pioneering role in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, and its contributions to supporting culture and the arts. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: UNGA President Csaba Korosi Says ‘Looking Forward’ to Celebrating Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)