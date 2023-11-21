Sharjah [UAE], November 21 (ANI/WAM): BEEAH Group and Dulevo International, an Italy-based manufacturer of sustainable sweepers and washers for streets and industries, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Future Pioneers Awards. The move underlines both organisations' shared commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and promoting sustainable practices.

The Future Pioneers Award, an international initiative of BEEAH Education, seeks to recognise and reward innovative ideas and projects that have the potential to shape the future of sustainability.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and President of the American University of Sharjah, the Future Pioneers Awards set a new international benchmark for innovation in sustainability. It has four distinct categories, Mobile Application, Prototype or Invention, Social Media Campaign, and Documentary Video, and is open to individuals, groups, and various industries and countries.

Through the partnership, Dulevo International will sponsor the prize for the winning contestants. Furthermore, the organisation will also provide an internship opportunity in Italy to one of the FPA winners under the university student category to get hands-on experience in the sustainability field.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group, emphasised that this collaboration aligns with BEEAH's pivotal role in advancing sustainability. "The Future Pioneers Award recognises the significance of incentivising innovation and action for a sustainable future. Through this partnership with Dulevo International, we exemplify our shared dedication to driving innovation and education, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship, and acknowledging passionate individuals, groups, and organisations who are championing sustainability efforts."

Umberto Cini, CCO of Dulevo International, said, "As we share many values with BEEAH it is a great honour and privilege for our organisation to support their initiative to promote sustainability through the Future Pioneers Awards. Sustainability is at its core with our water-savvy products that contribute to making the air cleaner and are built to last, thanks to our very efficient and proven technology. "

The Future Pioneers Award is BEEAH Education's latest initiative to raise awareness, inspire action, and encourage the adoption of sustainable innovations.

BEEAH Education is BEEAH Group's environmental education and awarding organisation for businesses and individuals contributing to a sustainable future. (ANI/WAM)

