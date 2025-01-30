Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 30 (ANI/WAM): The Chinese New Year celebrations across the United Arab Emirates highlighted the deep-rooted historical and strategic ties between the UAE and the People's Republic of China.

In Abu Dhabi, grand festivities took place, with Umm Al Emarat Park hosting a major cultural event organised by the Chinese Embassy in collaboration with China Media Group. As part of the global Chinese New Year celebrations, Abu Dhabi was selected among seven cities worldwide to host these festivities, underscoring the strength of bilateral relations and cultural exchange between the two nations, particularly as they mark 40 years of diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, the Chinese New Year celebrations commenced on 24th January and will continue until 2nd February. Organised by the Consulate General of China, the festivities feature six major events, including an electric car showcase and the Lantern Festival, which is part of the Chinese Spring Festival, one of China's most significant traditional holidays.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has also introduced a series of special events spotlighting Chinese culture, along with exclusive promotions and prize draws offering rewards of up to AED 50,000, including luxury cars. High-end brands are participating in the celebrations by offering significant discounts on fashion, cosmetics, and electronics.

The celebrations also include a variety of entertainment and cultural performances, notably a concert by the Firdaus Orchestra at Expo Dubai on 26th January. Other highlights feature dazzling fireworks displays, unique culinary experiences, and exclusive hotel packages designed to offer guests an immersive festive atmosphere.

Chinese New Year festivities in the UAE have become a significant annual event, reflecting the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations. With approximately 400,000 Chinese residents in the UAE, the celebrations provide an opportunity for them to mark this cultural tradition while also allowing Emiratis and other residents to experience and appreciate China's rich heritage and customs. (ANI/WAM)

