Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 19 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received in Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour welcomed President Vella and his accompanying delegation, expressing his hopes for this visit to enhance AEPbilateral relations to serve the benefits of the two countries and their peoples.

Also Read | Summer Solstice 2023 Date & Time: Know Midsummer Facts and Significance of the Longest Day of the Year.

The two sides reviewed joint cooperation in various economic, investment and development fields and sectors, and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour hosted a luncheon in honour of the President of Malta and his accompanying delegation.

Also Read | Pakistan Railways Employees Protest Against Salary Delay in Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

Dr Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade; Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, and a number of senior officials, also attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)