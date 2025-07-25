Sharjah [UAE], July 25 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Russian Federation over the victims of a civilian plane crash in the Amur region, in Russia's Far East, which resulted in the deaths of all passengers on board.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Russian Federation over this tragedy.

Also Read | Japan: Scientists Use CRISPR To Remove Extra Chromosome 21 Causing Down Syndrome in Lab Cells at Mie University in Tsu.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation over the victims of the plane crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Russian President. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Over 24,000 Jobs by End of 2025 and Scrap Global Expansion Plans in Germany, Poland; CEO Lip-Bu Tan Sends Memo to Employees.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)