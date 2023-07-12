Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Jiu-jitsu Team is set to leave for Mongolia today to participate in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, with their eyes set on capturing the title for the fourth year in a row. The championship, organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation and hosted in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, will take place from July 15th to 20th, featuring more than 500 male and female athletes from 43 countries.

The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship marks the fourth international competition for the UAE team this year, following their successful participation in the Asian Championship in Thailand, as well as the Grand Prix tournaments in Bangkok and Paris. The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, as well as the Asian Games scheduled to take place in China this September, are among the major events in the team’s season calendar.

The UAE delegation, consisting of 22 athletes, is led by Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, and Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“The team members have reached peak levels of preparedness and are eager to compete for the title,” said Al Shamsi expressing his belief in the team’s readiness. “They were recently engrossed in an intensive training camp in Sweden, which greatly enhanced their technical, skill, and mental capacities.”

Al Shamsi further commended the unwavering support and guidance from the wise leadership, which he says has provided the team with all the necessary resources to compete for the highest international accolades. “The national team shares a deep connection with the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, having secured the title for the past three consecutive years. Faced with growing hopes and expectations, the athletes fully comprehend the responsibility entrusted to them and the challenges posed by formidable international teams.

“The training camp and continuous collaboration with the technical staff have deepened their preparations for the international competition, allowing them to adapt to different fighting styles and techniques. Equipped with extensive experience, they will undoubtedly deliver outstanding performances in the upcoming matches,” added Al Shamsi.

Ramon Lemos, the head coach of the National Jiu-jitsu Team, also affirmed their preparation, saying, “We have assembled a strong team with the necessary skills and determination to make a significant impact in the competition. In recent days, we have focused on enhancing all aspects that require development. The team comprises a blend of youthful energy and seasoned expertise, displaying exceptional harmony and cohesion. We are determined to showcase a performance befitting our team’s reputation, which has attained global recognition. Our goal through participation in the tournament is to retain the championship title and secure the highest number of medals.”

The UAE National Jiu-jitsu Team roster for the championship is as follows:

Men’s Team: Omar Alsuwaidi (56kg), Theyab Alnauimi (56kg), Khaled Alshehi (62kg), Khaled Alblooshi (62kg), Mohamed Alsuwaidi (69kg), Sultan Jabr (69kg), Mahdi Alawlaqi (77kg), Faraj Alalwlaqi (77kg), Saeed Alkubaisi (85kg), Saif Alhimani (85kg), Abdulla Alkubaisi (94kg), Faisal Alketbi (94kg), Ammar Alhosani (+94kg), Hazza Farhan (+94kg),

Women’s Team: Balqees Alhashmi (45kg), Aysha Alshamsi (45kg), Hamda Alshekeili (48kg), Sara Alhamadi (48kg), Hessa Alshamsi (52kg), Shamsa Alamri (57kg), Haya Alajhoori (57kg), Shamma Alkalbani (63kg). (ANI/WAM)

