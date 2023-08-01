Dubai [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati humanitarian Delegation in Chad visited the inpatients at the UAE field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad, to check on their conditions and provide them with psychological support.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Head of the ERC Delegation in Chad, said that an Emirati humanitarian delegation, led by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF) and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF), visited the patients of the Amdjarass-based UAE field hospital in Chad to check on their conditions and closely monitor their health.

Also Read | China: Satellite Imagery Highlights Detention Facilities in Tibet, Says Report.

The patients thanked the delegation for its humanitarian initiative and also expressed their thanks to the medical staff at the field hospital for the distinguished health care provided to them. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)